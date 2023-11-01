Special trains to be operated for Diwali

CHENNAI: Special trains would be operated in Nagercoil – Tambaram Sector to clear extra rush during Deepavali Festival.



Train No. 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast Festival Special Fare Special will leave Nagercoil at 16.35 hrs on 05th, 12th, 19th and 26th November (Sundays) and reach Tambaram at 04.10 hrs the next day (4 Services).

In return direction Train No. 06011 Tambaram – Nagercoil Superfast Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 08.05 hrs on 06th, 13th, 20th and 27th November (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 20.45 hrs, the same day (4 Services).

Advance reservations for the trains comprising an AC Two Tier Coach, five AC Three Tier Coaches, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches and two General Second Class Coaches would open at 8am on Thursday, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.