Special Trains to be operated between Chennai Central - Kottayam for Deepavali festival

CHENNAI: Train No. 06091 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Kottayam Festival Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on 26 October (Saturday) and reach Kottayam at 1.55 pm, the next day (1 Service)

In return direction Train No. 06092 Kottayam - Dr MGR Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Kottayam at 4.45 pm on 27 October (Sunday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 08.20 am, the next day (1 Service)

Coach Composition: 1- AC Three Tier Coach, 8- Sleeper Class Coaches & 10- General Second Class Coaches & 2- Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly)