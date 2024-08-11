Special trains to and from Tamil Nadu announced for upcoming long weekend; check timings, details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the long weekend combined with the Independence Day holiday (August 15, a Thursday). Advance reservations for the special trains are open.

Train No 06020 Tirunelveli – Chengalpattu Special will leave Tirunelveli at 10.50 pm on 13 and 18 August and reach Chengalpattu at 11.00 am. The train will arrive in Madurai at 01.15/01.20 am, Tiruchchirappalli at 03.25/03.35 am, and Villupuram at 08.55/09.00 am.

Train No 06019 Chengalpattu – Tirunelveli Special will leave Chengalpattu at 5.55 am on 14 and 19 August and reach Tirunelveli at 05.50 am. The train will arrive at Villupuram at 7.45/7.50 pm, Tiruchchirappalli at 12.20/12.30 am, and Madurai at 02.45/02.50 am.

The coach composition will be: one AC two-tier coach, three AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches -amp; two second class coaches (disabled friendly).

Train No 06295 Mysuru – Karaikkudi Express Special will leave Mysuru at 9.30 pm on 14 and 17 August and reach Karaikudi at 12.45 pm, the next day. The train will arrive at Salem at 05.40/05.50 am and Tiruchchirappalli at 09.40/09.50 am.

In return, Train No 06296 Karaikkudi – Mysuru Express Special will leave Karaikkudi at 7.00 pm on 15 and 18 August and reach Mysuru at 09.10 am. The train will arrive at Tiruchchirappalli at 8.40/8.50 pm and Salem at 11.45/11.50 pm.

Coach composition of this special train will be: two AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly).