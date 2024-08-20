Special trains from Sambalpur to Erode for festive season; check details here

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified the operation of special trains in Sambalpur – Erode via Salem to clear extra rush of passengers in view of the upcoming festive season.

Train No. 08311 Sambalpur – Erode Express Special will leave Sambalpur at 11.35 am on August 21, 28 and September 4, 11, 18, 25 and October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and November 6, 13, 20, 27 (Wednesdays) and reach Erode at 8:30 pm the next day (15 Services), a release issued by Southern Railway said.

Train No. 08312 Erode - Sambalpur Express Special will leave Erode at 2.45 pm on August 23, 30 and September 6, 13, 20, 27 and October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Fridays) and reach Sambalpur at 11:15 pm the next day (15 Services).

Advance reservation for the above trains comprising an AC tier-II, three AC tier-III, nine sleeper class and four general second class and two second class Divyangjan friendly coaches are open from SR end.

Bengaluru-Kochuveli special trains

Likewise, South Western Railway has notified for operation of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season.

Train no 06239 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 9:00 pm on August 20, 22, 25, 27, 29 and September 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12,15, 17 (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday) and reach Kochuveli at 2:15 pm the next day (13 Services).

Train No. 06240 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 5:00 pm on August 21, 23, 26, 28, 30 and September 2, 4, 6, 9,11, 13, 16, 18 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10:30 am the next day (13 Services), another release from SR said.

Advance reservation for the above trains comprising 16 AC tier-II economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans would be open from SR end.