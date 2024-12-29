Special trains between Secunderabad and Velankanni announced for New Year holiday

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of express special trains to clear extra rush of passengers for the New Year holiday.

Train No. 07125 Secunderabad - Velankanni special will leave Secunderabad at 8 pm on Dec 30 (Monday) and reach Velankanni at 7.30 pm, the next day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No. 07126 Velankanni - Secunderabad special will depart Velankanni at 10 pm on Jan 1 (Wednesday) and reach Secunderabad at 10.45 pm the next day (1 Service).

Coach composition for the above special trains comprises 2 AC two tier coaches, 4 AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, six general second class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake vans, a release issued by Southern Railway said.