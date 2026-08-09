Special trains between Maharashtra, Velankanni from August 27

The Bandra Terminus–Velankanni Special will leave Bandra Terminus at 9.30 pm on August 27 and September 1, and reach Velankanni at 10.05 am on the third day. In the return, it will leave Velankanni at 12.45 am on August 30 and September 4, and reach Bandra Terminus at 3 pm the next day.

The trains will stop at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Pune, Solapur, Wadi, Yadgir, Raichur, Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Mayiladuturai and Nagappattinam, among other stations.

Another special, the Valsad–Velankanni Special will leave Valsad at 7.40 pm on September 6 and reach Velankanni at 10.05 am on the third day. On its return, Velankanni–Dahanu Road will leave Velankanni at 3.10 pm on September 8 and reach Dahanu Road at 5.30 am on the third day. Reservations will open at 8 am on August 11.