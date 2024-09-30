Special trains between Madurai and Kanpur for Diwali, Chhath Puja; check details

CHENNAI: Two special trains would be operated by the North Central Railway between Madurai and Kanpur to clear extra rush of passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

1. Train No 01927 Kanpur Central – Madurai Weekly Special will leave Kanpur Central at 12:30 pm on October 9, 16, 23 and 30; November 6, 13, 20, and 27; December 4, 11, 18, and 25; and January 1, 2025 (Wednesdays) and reach Madurai at 9:30 am on the third day (13 Services).

2. Train No 01928 Madurai – Kanpur Central Weekly Special will leave Madurai at 11:35 pm on October 11, 18 and 25; November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; December 6, 13, 20, and 27; January 3, 2025 (Fridays) and reach Kanpur Central at 11:20 pm on the third day (13 Services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising an AC First Class cum AC tier-II, three AC Tier-III, seven Sleeper Class, eight General Second Class and two Second Class Coaches (disabled-friendly) would open at 8 am on October 1 from Southern Railway end, a release issued by Southern Railway said.