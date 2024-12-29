Special trains between Hubballi and Kanniyakumari announced for Dec 30 to Jan 15 period

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of express special trains to clear extra rush of passengers from New Year's Eve period.

Train No. 07367 Hubballi - Kanniyakumari Express special will leave Hubballi at 4 pm on Dec 30, Jan 6 & 13 (Monday) and reach Kanniyakumari at 3.20 pm, the next day (3 Services).

In the return direction, Train No. 07368 Kanniyakumari - Hubballi Express special will depart Kanniyakumari at 7.10 pm on Dec 31, Jan 7 & 14 (Tuesday) and reach Hubballi at 7.35 pm the next day (3 Services).

Coach composition for the above special trains comprises an 1 AC first class cum AC two tier coach, 2 AC two tier coaches, 3 AC three tier coaches, 2 AC three tier economy coaches, 5 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake vans, a release issued by Southern Railway said.