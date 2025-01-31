Begin typing your search...
Special trains between Coimbatore and Dindigul for Thaipoosam from Feb 5 to 14 announced; check details
To clear the extra rush of passengers for the Thaipoosam festival unreserved MEMU special will be operated between Coimbatore-Dindigul.
1. Train No. 06106 Coimbatore Junction - Dindigul Junction Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Coimbatore at 09.35 am from February 5 to February 14 (except Sunday) and reach Dindigul at 1.10 pm, on the same day.
2. Train No. 06107 Dindigul Junction - Coimbatore Junction Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Dindigul at 2.00 pm from February 5 to February 14 (except Sunday) and reach Coimbatore at 5.50 pm on the same day.
