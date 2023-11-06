Special trains announces for Deepavali: check deets

CHENNAI: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Deepavali Festival a special train would be operated between Nagercoil and Bengaluru.

Train No. 06083 Nagercoil – KSR Bengaluru Festival Special Fare Special will leave Nagercoil at 19.35 hrs on 07th, 14th, 21st November, 2023 (Tuesdays) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.30 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Train No. 06084 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Festival Special Fare Special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 14.15 hrs on 08th, 15th, 22nd November, 2023 (Wednesdays) and reach Nagercoil at 06.10 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Advance reservation for the special fare special trains are open from Southern Railway end.