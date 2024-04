Special trains announced to clear summer rush between Chennai Central and Nagercoil

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced the extension of special trains to clear Summer rush between Chennai Central and Nagercoil.

Train No. 06019 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 17.45 hrs on 21st April and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.10 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 06020 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs on 8th and 22nd April and reach Nagercoil at 08.30 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 06021 Nagercoil – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special will leave Nagercoil at 17.45 hrs on 14th and 28th April and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 12.10 hrs, the next day.

Train No. 06022 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Nagercoil Superfast Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.10 hrs o­n 15th and 29th April and reach Nagercoil at 08.30 hrs.

Advance Reservation for the special trains are open, A Southern Railway statement said.