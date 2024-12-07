Special trains announced to clear passenger rush for Sabarimala season

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified two pairs of Sabarimala Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala season.

Train 07193 Moula Ali-Kollam special will leave Moula Ali at 6.55 pm on December 11, 18 and 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Kollam at 11.55 pm the next day (3 services).

In the return direction, Train 07194 Kollam-Moula Ali special will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on December 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) and reach Moula Ali at 9.15 am the next day (3 services).

Train 07193 Moula Ali-Kollam special will leave Moula Ali at 6.55 pm on December 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays) and reach Kollam at 10.30 pm the next day (3 services).

In the return direction Train 07150 Kollam-Moula Ali special will leave Kollam at 2.30 am on December 16, 23, and 30 (Mondays) and reach Moula Ali at 9.50 am the next day (3 services).

Advance reservations for these trains are open from the Southern Railway end.