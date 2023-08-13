Special trains announced from Villupuram to Kacheguda

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the operation of a special train in the Kacheguda – Villupuram sector to clear an extra rush of passengers. Train no 07424 Kacheguda – Villupuram Holiday Special Fare Special will leave Kacheguda at 17.45 hrs on 14th August (Monday) and reach Villupuram at 13.30 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 07425 Villupuram - Kacheguda Special Fare Special will leave Villupuram at 16.50 hrs on 15th August (Tuesday) and reach Kacheguda at 12.30 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Reservation for the special fare special trains comprising two AC Two Tier, four AC Three Tier Coaches, nine Sleeper Class Coaches, three General Second Class Coaches and two Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) is open at Southern Railway (SR) end.

The Railways have also notified Special trains in Nanded (Maharashtra) – Villupuram Sector to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train no 07415 Hazur Sahib Nanded – Villupuram Holiday Special Fare Special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 12.00 hrs on 13th August (Sunday) and reach Villupuram at 13.30 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 07416 Villupuram - Hazur Sahib Nanded Special Fare Special will leave Villupuram at 16.50 hrs on 14th August (Monday) and reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 17.15 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Reservation for the trains comprising two AC Two Tier, three AC Three Tier, seven Sleeper Class Coaches, and eight General Second Class coaches would open shortly from the SR end.