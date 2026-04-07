Special trains announced for Tamil New Year, Vishu

The Egmore–Thiruvananthapuram North service will depart at 11.55 pm on April 10 and reach its destination at 6 pm the next day, passing through Katpadi, Salem, Erode, Tirupur and Ernakulam. The return will run on April 15, arriving in Chennai the next morning.

Another special between Chennai Central and Thoothukudi will leave at 11.50 pm on April 13 and reach Thoothukudi at 12.15 pm the next day, covering Salem, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai. The return service on April 14 will reach Chennai by 3.30 am the following day.

Reservations for the Tirunelveli special have opened. Bookings for the remaining services will open at 8 am on April 8.