Special trains announced for summer rush from Chennai to Mangaluru via Kerala

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced special trains to clear extra rush during Summer holidays.

The train starts from Tambaram, passes through Kerala and reaches Mangaluru, said a Southern Railway statement.



Train No. 06049 Tambaram – Mangaluru Central special will leave Tambaram at 13.30 hrs on 19th, 26th April, 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th -amp; 31st May (on Fridays) and reach Mangaluru Central at 07.30 hrs, the next day (7 Services). The train arrives Egmore at 14.00 hrs, Katpadi at 16.50, Salem at 19.47, Palakkad at 00.02.



In return direction Train No. 06050 Mangaluru Central – Tambaram special will leave Mangaluru Central at 12.00 hrs on 21st, 28th April, 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th May -amp; 2nd June, 2024 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 05.30 hrs, the next day (7 Services). The train arrives at Palakkad at 17.50, Salem at 22.12, Katpadi at 01.28, Egmore at 04.05 hrs.



The coach composition will be of 19 sleeper class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly).



Advance reservations for the special trains are open now, added the press release.

