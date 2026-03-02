Special trains announced for Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai

According to a press release issued on Monday, one pair of special trains will be operated between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on March 3, (Tuesday).

Train No. 06130, Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special, will depart Villupuram at 10:10 hrs and arrive at Tiruvannamalai at 11:45 hrs on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06129, Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved Special, will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12:40 hrs and reach Villupuram at 14:15 hrs.