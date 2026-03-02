Special trains announced for Pournami Girivalam at Tiruvannamalai

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special unreserved trains to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the forthcoming Pournami Girivalam festival at Tiruvannamalai.
According to a press release issued on Monday, one pair of special trains will be operated between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai on March 3, (Tuesday).
Train No. 06130, Villupuram – Tiruvannamalai Unreserved Special, will depart Villupuram at 10:10 hrs and arrive at Tiruvannamalai at 11:45 hrs on the same day. In the return direction, Train No. 06129, Tiruvannamalai – Villupuram Unreserved Special, will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12:40 hrs and reach Villupuram at 14:15 hrs.
En route, the trains will halt at Venkatesapuram, Mambalapattu, Ayandur, Tirukoilur, Adichchanur, Andampallam and Tandarai.
The special services will be operated with an 8-car MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) rake.
The trains are intended to facilitate devotees traveling to Tiruvannamalai for the Pournami Girivalam observance.
Southern Railway has advised passengers to make use of these special services to avoid inconvenience during the peak travel period.