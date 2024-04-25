Special trains announced for Kerala election from Mangaluru to Kochuveli: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced special trains between Mangaluru Central and Kochuveli to clear the extra rush during the election in Kerala.

Train No. 06053 Mangaluru Central - Kochuveli Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 19.00 hrs on 27th April and reach Kochuveli at 08.00 hrs, the next day.

The train will reach Kasaragod at 20.00/20.02, Kannur at 21.50/21.55, Kozhikode at 23.20/23.22, Thrissur at 01.58/02.00 and Ernakulam Jn at 03.25/03.30.

In return, Train No. 06054 Kochuveli - Mangaluru Central Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 14.30 hrs on 26th & 28th April and reach Mangaluru Central at 03.00 hrs, the next day.

The train will reach Ernakulam Jn at 18.25/18.30, Thrissur at 20.04/20.07, Kozhikode at 22.17/22.20, Kannur at 23.37/23.40, Kasaragod at 01.15/01.17.

Coach composition will be of eight sleeper class coaches, eight second class general coaches, two second class coaches (Disabled friendly).

Advance Reservations for the special trains are open, said a Southern Railway statement.