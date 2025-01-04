Special trains announced between Coimbatore and Gaya; check details here

CHENNAI: East Central Railway (ECR) has notified special trains in Gaya – Coimbatore – Gaya sector for the convenience of passengers.

Train No. 03679 Gaya – Coimbatore Weekly Special will leave Gaya at 7.35 pm on and from January 4, 2025 (Saturdays) until further advice (except Jan 11 & 25, and February 1 & 8) and reach Coimbatore at 6.30 am the third day.

In the return direction, Train No. 03680 Coimbatore – Gaya Weekly Special will leave Coimbatore at 7.50 am on and from January 7, 2025 (Tuesday) until further advice (except on Jan 14 & 28 and Feb 4 & 11) and reach Gaya at 9.15 am the third day.

Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 8 am on January 4, 2025 from Southern Railway (SR) end, release said.