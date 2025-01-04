Begin typing your search...

    Special trains announced between Coimbatore and Gaya; check details here

    In the return direction, Train No. 03680 Coimbatore – Gaya Weekly Special will leave Coimbatore at 7.50 am on and from January 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2025 7:21 AM IST
    Special trains announced between Coimbatore and Gaya; check details here
    X

    Representative Image  

    CHENNAI: East Central Railway (ECR) has notified special trains in Gaya – Coimbatore – Gaya sector for the convenience of passengers.

    Train No. 03679 Gaya – Coimbatore Weekly Special will leave Gaya at 7.35 pm on and from January 4, 2025 (Saturdays) until further advice (except Jan 11 & 25, and February 1 & 8) and reach Coimbatore at 6.30 am the third day.

    In the return direction, Train No. 03680 Coimbatore – Gaya Weekly Special will leave Coimbatore at 7.50 am on and from January 7, 2025 (Tuesday) until further advice (except on Jan 14 & 28 and Feb 4 & 11) and reach Gaya at 9.15 am the third day.

    Advance reservation for the above special trains will open at 8 am on January 4, 2025 from Southern Railway (SR) end, release said.

    East Central RailwayCoimbatoreSouthern Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick