Special train services extended due to Velankanni festival to clear rush

CHENNAI: Several special train services would be extended to clear extra rush of passengers during Velankanni festival, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 06070 Tirunelveli – Chennai Egmore weekly special on Thursdays from 22 August to 5 September, Train No 06069 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli weekly special on Fridays from 23 August to 6 September would extend its services.

Both the trains will have one AC two tier coach, six AC three tier coaches, two AC hree tier economy coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

Train No 06037 Chennai Egmore – Velankanni bi weekly special on Sundays from 23 August to 8 September, Train No. 06038 Velankanni – Chennai Egmore Bi-Weekly Special on Saturdays and Mondays from 24 August to 9 August would extend its services.

The trains will have 14 AC three tier economy coaches, one second class coach (Disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

Train No 06051 Tambaram - Ramanathapuram bi weekly special on Thursdays and Saturdays from 29 August to 14 September, Train No 06052 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram bi-weekly special on Fridays and Sundays from 30 August to 15 September would extend its services.

The trains will have one AC two tier coach, three AC three tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, seven general second class coaches, two second class coaches (Disabled friendly), added the statement.