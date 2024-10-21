Special train services announced for Deepavali rush; check details

CHENNAI: Several special trains would be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 07311 Hubballi – Mangaluru Jn festival express special will leave Hubballi at 4.00 pm on November 2 (Saturday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 11.45 am, the next day (one service).

Train No 07312 Mangaluru Jn – Hubballi festival express special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 1.00 pm on November 3(Sunday) and reach Hubballi at 07.00 am, the next day (one service).

Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, two AC first class cum AC three tier coaches, three AC three tier coaches, five sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans.

Train No 06565 Yesvantpur – Mangaluru Jn Diwali festival special will leave Yesvantpur at 11.50 pm on October 30 (Wednesday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 11.45 am, the next day (one service).

In return direction Train No 06566 Mangaluru Jn – Yesvantpur Diwali festival special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 1.00 pm on October 31(Thursday) and reach Yesvantpur at 9.15 pm, the same day (one service).

Coach composition will be of two AC two tier coaches, six AC three tier coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, & two luggage cum brake vans. Advance reservation for all special trains are open.

The services of the following special trains will be extended to run with existing composition, timings & stoppages.

Train No 06103 Tambaram – Ramanathapuram tri weekly special on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays would be extended from November 2 to 30.

Train No 06104 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram tri weekly special on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays would be extended from November 3 to December 1, added the statement.