Special train from Chennai Central to Santragachi announced for 22.08.2024

CHENNAI: A Special train would be operated from Chennai Central to Santragachi (West Bengal) on Thursday to clear extra rush of passengers, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi one way special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.20 pm on Thursday and reach Santragachi at 07.15 am, the third day (one service).

Coach composition will be of one AC first class coach, three AC two tier coaches, eight AC three tier coaches, two AC three tier economy coaches, three sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one pantry car one second class coach & one luggage cum brake van, added the statement.