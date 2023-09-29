Special train for Puja and Deepavali

CHENNAI: A special train would be operated between Tambaram and Tiruchchirappalli to clear extra rush of passengers during Puja and Deepavali Festival.

Train no 06061 Tambaram - Tiruchchirappalli Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 22.30 hrs on 30th September (Saturday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 06.10 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06062 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 22.45 hrs on 01st October (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 06.10 hrs, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the special fare special train comprising 14 AC tier-III Economy, three sleeper class and two general second class coaches is open, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.