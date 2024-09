Special train between Tambaram–Tirunelveli for Vinayagar Chaturthi

CHENNAI: A special train would be operated between Tambaram and Tirunelveli to clear extra rush of passengers during Vinayagar Chaturthi.

Train No. 06039 Tambaram – Tirunelveli Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 10:25 pm on September 3 (Tuesday) and reach Tirunelveli at 11:30 am, the following day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No. 06040 Tirunelveli – Tambaram Festival Special will leave Tirunelveli at 10:20 pm on September 4 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 11:25 am, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the trains consisting of two AC Tier-II Coaches, four Tier- III, 12 Sleeper Class Coaches and two General Second Class Coaches and Second Class Coaches (Disabled-friendly) each are open, a release from Southern Railway said.