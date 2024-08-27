Begin typing your search...

    27 Aug 2024
    Special train between Chennai and Kochuveli for Onam; check details
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the extension of a special train with the same composition, timings and stoppages to clear rush of passengers during Onam festival.

    The service of Train No. 06043 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Kochuveli Weekly Special leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 3:45 pm on Wednesday and reaching Kochuveli at 8:30 am, the next day will be extended to run on August 28, September 4, 11, 18 and 25 (5 Services).

    Train No. 06044 Kochuveli – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special leaving Kochuveli at 6:25 pm on Thursday and reaching Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:25 am, the next day will be extended to run on August 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 26 (5 services).

    Advance reservation for the above Special Trains are open, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

