Special TET application process needlessly strenuous, rue teachers

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu government in-service teachers are set to write the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in July, many allege that the process for registration and procurement of necessary documents is strenuous.
As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TET for in-service teachers will be held on July 4 and 5, and teachers have been asked to apply for the exam before April 10. However, teachers say that the application process is needlessly tiring.
Speaking to DT Next, a government teacher said, "As part of applying for the exam, we have been directed to produce our education certificates and genuineness certificates. Along with this, the department wants us to produce a service certificate, which the primary teachers must procure from respective District Education Officers (DEOs) and higher secondary teachers from Chief Education Officers (CEOs)."
The teachers allege that the procedure for getting this certificate is not uniform and clear, which pushes officials and teachers into more dilemmas.
"Besides these certificates, the department has also demanded a no-objection certificate (NoC), but since the department itself is conducting the exam for teachers already working in the department, these details can be effortlessly retrieved through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) and Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS)," added another teacher working in Chennai.
Due to this strenuous process, teachers and officials have been overburdened with unwarranted work during the time of the final exam and election, they rued.