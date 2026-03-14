Special TET application process needlessly strenuous, rue teachers

As per the notification from the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), TET for in-service teachers will be held on July 4 and 5, and teachers have been asked to apply for the exam before April 10. However, teachers say that the application process is needlessly tiring.



Speaking to DT Next, a government teacher said, "As part of applying for the exam, we have been directed to produce our education certificates and genuineness certificates. Along with this, the department wants us to produce a service certificate, which the primary teachers must procure from respective District Education Officers (DEOs) and higher secondary teachers from Chief Education Officers (CEOs)."