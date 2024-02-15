Special teams trace escaped Hanuman Langurs

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) management in Vandalur has formed two special teams to find and catch 2 Hanuman Langurs that have escaped from its cages.

The two Hanuman Langurs were part of 10 Hanuman Langurs that were brought from Kanpur Zoological Park on January 28.

"Three days ago, the langurs escaped from their cages while feeding them. As the animals were brought to the zoo, they were kept under observation in isolation. It was decided to shift the animals to the display area after completion of quarantine, " a source said.

As there are forest areas close to Vandalur Zoo, it is feared that the langurs could have escaped to the forest. Hanuman Langurs can jump up to a distance of 15 feet and can land from a height of around 40 feet. They prefer to stay atop trees.

On the other hand, the zoo management is yet to make the escape public and has not warned the residents of the nearby areas about the incident.

"Two special teams have been formed to trace the langurs. It is expected that the animals are still inside the zoo premises and the special teams will catch them. As the Hanuman Langurs do not pose dangers to humans, a warning to the residents has not been issued. Moreover, we sighted the animals after their escape but could not be caught," an official of the zoo management said.

However, sources expressed that the langurs could have scaled the compound walls of the zoo due to their agility but the zoo management are searching only inside the premises.

It may be noted that Vandalur Zoo management brought five Mottled Wood Owls, a pair of Himalayan Griffon Vulture, and a pair of Egyptian Vultures from Kanpur Zoological Park along with 10 Hanuman Langurs under an animal exchange programme.