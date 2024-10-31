Special teams formed to keep forest boundaries in Coimbatore cracker-free

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Forest Department has formed seven special teams to prevent bursting of crackers near forest boundaries as it may disturb wild animals.

“Seven special teams led by three Assistant Conservators of Forest have been formed in each of the seven ranges -- Coimbatore, Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, Perianaickenpalayam, Karamadai, Mettupalayam, and Sirumugai – under the Coimbatore forest department. Over the past few days, they visited villages adjoining the forest area and appealed to villagers to abstain from bursting crackers,” said N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore forest Division.

The forest department also requested private resort owners not to organise fireworks or play loud music so as to avoid causing stress to wild animals.

“The loud sound of crackers stresses out elephants, leopards, tigers, and herbivores like spotted deer. As causing disturbance to them may trigger conflicts, the special teams have enhanced monitoring; and offenders will be punished,” the official added.

In a similar effort, forest departments in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have asked tourists to celebrate Deepavali in a peaceful and eco-friendly manner and avoid bursting crackers.

Pamphlets were distributed to tourists and tribal villagers on the significance of celebrating a green Deepavali sans crackers.