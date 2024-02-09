Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Feb 2024 8:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-08 20:30:46.0  )
Special team to be formed to crack down on building violations in Nilgiris
Representative image

COIMBATORE: The Nilgiris District Collector M Aruna on Thursday said a special team will be formed to monitor building violations in the hills.

“Over the last few months, 48 buildings constructed with permission were sealed in the district. In the coming days, upcoming constructions will be inspected once in every week and action taken against violations,” the collector said to the media.

Further, Aruna said constructions going on in areas prone to mud slips will be assessed. “As there are reports of constructions raised without due permission, a special team will be formed to monitor and initiate action,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister K Ramachandran paid respects to bodies of six women killed in the cave-in and gave away solatium announced by the state government to their family members.

