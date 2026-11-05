Special Sub-Inspector arrested for sexually harassing woman constable in police van in Tirunelveli

The police source said the accused policeman, Kumar (49), a native of Thalaiyuthu near Tirunelveli, served as a Special Sub-Inspector at the Melapalayam police station under the Tirunelveli city police.

On November 3, Kumar travelled with a team of male and female police personnel from Tirunelveli city to attend security duty at a welfare assistance distribution programme attended by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Perundurai Assembly constituency in Erode district.

After the event got over, the police team was returning to Tirunelveli in a police van at night. Kumar allegedly sexually harassed a woman constable who was seated in the front row.

Shocked by the incident, the woman constable lodged a complaint with Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay after reaching Tirunelveli. Following the commissioner's instructions, she subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Palayamkottai All-Women Police Station.