Special stray round counselling for MBBS, BDS courses in TN govt colleges to begin on Nov 25

CHENNAI: A special stray round counselling for MBBS and BDS degree courses in Tamil Nadu Government Medical and Dental Colleges, government and management quota seats in self-financed colleges to begin on November 25 at 2 pm.

The counselling for ranks 1 to 28,819 will be held until 8 pm on Tuesday. The choice-filling and choice-locking will begin on November 27 at 10 am and close the following day at 5 pm.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 29, and the results are expected to be declared on the same day. The provisional allotment orders can be downloaded after the results declaration until 5 pm on December 5.

A notification by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education stated that downloading the allotment order is considered as joined. After it’s downloaded, reporting to college should be done before 5 pm on December 5.

Only those candidates without a seat are eligible to register for this round. Those who have joined before, and are continuing in round 1, 2 or stray round, are eligible to apply for re-allotment. However, they have to register in this round to raise virtual vacancies.

Candidates who want to retain their seat allotted in the previous rounds need not participate here. However, if they opt for re-allotment, and are re-allotted a seat in this round, they cannot claim their previous allotted seat. They have to mandatorily join the newly allotted seat. Hence, candidates are requested to verify their choices thoroughly before choice-filling.