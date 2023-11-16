Special session of TN Legislative Assembly to be on Nov 18

CHENNAI: A notification issued by State Assembly secretary K Srinivasan Thursday afternoon said the Assembly Speaker has called for a special session of Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly at 10am on November 18.

The special session notification was issued by the Assembly Secretariat hours after the Raj Bhavan reportedly returned 10 bills passed by the TNLA, mostly those related to appointment of University vice-chancellors in the state and empowering the CM as chancellor to appoint VCs.

Meanwhile, condemnation has poured in from various political quarters for the Governor returning 10 bills passed the State Assembly, and that too after the Supreme Court was seized off the matter of the Governors delaying assent to bills passed by the state legislatures.

State congress president K S Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and leaders of VCK and left parties were among the leaders who condemned the Raj Bhavan for returning the bills for reconsideration.