Special round-trip joy ride trains between Udagamandalam and Ketti announced; check details

CHENNAI: The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has announced special joy ride trains between Udagamandalam (Ooty) and Ketti, scheduled to operate on 16, 17, 18, and 19 January 2025.

These round-trip trains will run three times daily, offering a scenic journey through the picturesque landscapes of the Nilgiris.

Train No. 06173 departs Udagamandalam at 9:45 pm and returns by 11:00 AM, while Train No. 06174 departs at 11:30 am and returns at 1:10 pm.

The final service, Train No. 06175, departs at 3:00 pm and concludes at 4:30 pm.