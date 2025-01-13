Special remission granted to over 430 convicted prisoners in TN, one released

CHENNAI: Director General of Prisons and Correctional Administration Maheshwar Dayal on Monday granted special remission to over 430 inmates, including 34 women prisoners, in central prisons across the state.

He granted the remission in accordance with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, which allow the convicts to reduce their sentences by 60 days.

One of the inmates was released on Monday, as the special remission accelerated the convict’s release.

Among the beneficiaries of the special remission, a total of 90 inmates were from Central Prison - 1 in Chennai, 103 from Coimbatore, and as many as 34 inmates from the Special Prisons for Women in Vellore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Chennai, according to a statement from the department.

As many as 19 prisoners in open air prison in Puasadai Udaippu in Sivagangai district have also received special remission, while not a single prisoner convicted and sentenced for sexual offences against women and children was granted special remission, according to a statement.

The DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services is entitled to grant remission for a period of 60 days in a year for convicts, under Rule 337 of the TN Prison Rules, based on an assessment of their good conduct during their imprisonment.

Factors such as assisting in teaching handicrafts to fellow inmates, acquiring academic qualifications, or passing proficiency tests in any trade play a role in securing special remission.