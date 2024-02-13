Special police team nabs 42-yr-old proclaimed offender in Tenkasi 

MADURAI: A proclaimed offender, who figured in murder cases reported from 2007 in Tenkasi district and went missing since then was nabbed on Sunday night. After a special team was formed by the Superintendent of Police TP Suresh Kumar, the wanted accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The accused has been identified as Kabir alias Mani Shahul alias Abu Hurayra. Initially, a case against this 42-year-old offender was registered by Kadayanallur police in 2006. However, he remained absconding since 2007.

The team comprising police personnel attached to Kadayanallur and Tenkasi stations then busted his hideout and arrested him. Further investigations revealed that he indulged in six murder cases reported during 2007 in Tenkasi, sources said. Whenever cases came up for hearing, he did not appear before court consistently. Hence, the police declared him a proclaimed offender.