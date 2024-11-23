Special panels to prevent damage to crops by monsoon rains set up in TN

CHENNAI: To mitigate the impact of the North-East Monsoon on agriculture and ensure the well-being of farmers in Tamil Nadu, State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, MRK Panneerselvam, on Friday informed that the department has initiated pre-disaster preparedness measures for the North East Monsoon, that has begun in the State.

The minister said that committees have been formed at the taluk, district, and state levels to monitor the impact of heavy rains and crop damage. He added that the department has ensured that required fertilizers for the Delta districts are in stock. The quantities include 53,366 metric tonnes of Urea, 9,181 metric tonnes of DAP, 14,196 metric tonnes of Potash, and 24,483 metric tonnes of Complex fertilizers.

The agricultural engineering department has readied equipment, including 21 water pumps, 805 power woodcutters, 60 earthmoving machines, and 85 additional earthmoving machines to address potential waterlogging in fields.

“Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions during the North East Monsoon. The farmers have been instructed to ensure immediate drainage facilities in fields to prevent water accumulation and ensure ventilation to the root zone,” Panneerselvam said in a statement.

“Additionally, farmers have been cautioned against applying fertilizers, spraying pesticides, and weeding during the rainy season. Instead, they are advised to use foliar fertilizers when sunlight is available. To tackle nutrient deficiency, farmers can apply a mixture of urea, gypsum, neem meal, and potassium after the rains stop and water drains. In case of pest infestation, farmers are recommended to use neem-based insecticide Azadirachtin-0.03%,” he added.

Further, the minister said the last date for crop insurance for the Samba season is November 30 and urged the farmers to register immediately to avail the insurance benefits.