Special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram for Deepavali announced; check details here

CHENNAI: To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Deepavali long weekend, Southern Railway has scheduled a special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram on November 3 (Sunday).

Train No 06162 will depart from Ramanathapuram at 3 pm and reach Tambaram at 11.40 pm the same day.

Key details of the train:

- Coach Composition: 2 Second Class Chair Cars, 11 General Second Class Coaches, a Luggage-cum-Brake Van, and a disabled-friendly coach.

- Major Stops: Paramakkudi, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, and Villupuram, among others.

Train Schedule:

- Departure: Ramanathapuram at 3 pm

Key Stops & Timings: Arrival and Departure:

- Paramakkudi: 3.23 pm/3.25 pm

- Manamadurai: 3.48 pm/3.50 pm

- Sivagangai: 4.08 pm/4.10 pm

- Tiruchchirappalli: 7.05 pm/7.10 pm

- Villupuram: 8.25 pm/8.30 pm

- Chengalpattu: 10.48 pm/10.50 pm

- Arrival: Tambaram at 11.40 pm

Advance reservations for the special train service are currently open, allowing passengers to secure their tickets ahead of the festive season, the statement added.