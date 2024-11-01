Special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram for Deepavali announced; check details here
CHENNAI: To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Deepavali long weekend, Southern Railway has scheduled a special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram on November 3 (Sunday).
Train No 06162 will depart from Ramanathapuram at 3 pm and reach Tambaram at 11.40 pm the same day.
Key details of the train:
- Coach Composition: 2 Second Class Chair Cars, 11 General Second Class Coaches, a Luggage-cum-Brake Van, and a disabled-friendly coach.
- Major Stops: Paramakkudi, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, and Villupuram, among others.
Train Schedule:
- Departure: Ramanathapuram at 3 pm
Key Stops & Timings: Arrival and Departure:
- Paramakkudi: 3.23 pm/3.25 pm
- Manamadurai: 3.48 pm/3.50 pm
- Sivagangai: 4.08 pm/4.10 pm
- Tiruchchirappalli: 7.05 pm/7.10 pm
- Villupuram: 8.25 pm/8.30 pm
- Chengalpattu: 10.48 pm/10.50 pm
- Arrival: Tambaram at 11.40 pm
Advance reservations for the special train service are currently open, allowing passengers to secure their tickets ahead of the festive season, the statement added.