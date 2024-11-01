Begin typing your search...

    Special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram for Deepavali announced; check details here

    Southern Railway has scheduled a special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram on November 3 (Sunday).

    1 Nov 2024 11:04 PM IST
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the Deepavali long weekend, Southern Railway has scheduled a special one-way train from Ramanathapuram to Tambaram on November 3 (Sunday).

    Train No 06162 will depart from Ramanathapuram at 3 pm and reach Tambaram at 11.40 pm the same day.

    Key details of the train:

    - Coach Composition: 2 Second Class Chair Cars, 11 General Second Class Coaches, a Luggage-cum-Brake Van, and a disabled-friendly coach.

    - Major Stops: Paramakkudi, Karaikkudi, Tiruchchirappalli, Srirangam, and Villupuram, among others.

    Train Schedule:

    - Departure: Ramanathapuram at 3 pm

    Key Stops & Timings: Arrival and Departure:

    - Paramakkudi: 3.23 pm/3.25 pm

    - Manamadurai: 3.48 pm/3.50 pm

    - Sivagangai: 4.08 pm/4.10 pm

    - Tiruchchirappalli: 7.05 pm/7.10 pm

    - Villupuram: 8.25 pm/8.30 pm

    - Chengalpattu: 10.48 pm/10.50 pm

    - Arrival: Tambaram at 11.40 pm

    Advance reservations for the special train service are currently open, allowing passengers to secure their tickets ahead of the festive season, the statement added.

    train serviceExpress trainsouthern raiwayRamanathapuram
    Online Desk

