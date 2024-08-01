Special, MEMU trains to be operated from Chennai to Nagercoil and Tiruchchirappalli

CHENNAI: One way special superfast express and MEMU train would be operated by Southern Railway to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No 06005 Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil one way super fast special will leave Chennai Egmore at 10.45 pm on Friday and reach Nagercoil at 11.00 am, the next day (1 Service).

Coach composition is of two AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches & two luggage cum brake vans, said a Southern Railway statement.

The train will reach Tambaram at 11.13/11.15 pm, Chengalpattu at 12.43/12.45 am, Tiruchchirappalli at 04.20/04.30 am, Madurai at 06.50/06.55 am and Tirunelveli at 09.45/09.50 am. Advance reservation for the one-way special train will open shortly.

Train No 06007 Tambaram – Tiruchchirappalli MEMU Unreserved Express Special will leave Tambaram at 11.00 pm on Friday and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 06.40 am, the next day. The train will reach Chengalpattu at 11.28/11.30 pm and Mayiladuthurai at 03.55/03.57 am.

In return, Train No 06008 Tiruchchirappalli – Tambaram MEMU unreserved express special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 10.30 pm on Saturday and reach Tambaram at 05.50 am, the next day.

The train will reach Mayiladuthurai at 12.33/12.35 am and Chengalpattu at 04.38/ 04.40 am added the statement.