Special MEMU train to operate from Tiruchy to Tambaram on 15.09.2024; check details

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Sep 2024 3:43 AM GMT
    MEMU train

    CHENNAI: The Tiruchirappalli railway division announced that a special MEMU train will operate from Tiruchy to Tambaram on September 15 to avoid overcrowding of passengers.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the special train will depart from Tiruchy at 11:00 pm and will reach Tambaram at 6:05 am the following day, via Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, and Villupuram.

