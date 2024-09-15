Special MEMU train to operate from Tiruchy to Tambaram on 15.09.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Tiruchirappalli railway division announced that a special MEMU train will operate from Tiruchy to Tambaram on September 15 to avoid overcrowding of passengers.

Also read: MTC announces special buses as operations of local trains restricted on 15.09.2024

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the special train will depart from Tiruchy at 11:00 pm and will reach Tambaram at 6:05 am the following day, via Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, and Villupuram.