MTC announces special buses as operations of local trains restricted on 15.09.2024

CHENNAI: Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced special buses as the Southern Railway restricted operations of local trains on Sunday.

A MTC release said that due to maintenance works, local trains from Chennai Beach station will be operated only up to Pallavaram railway station from 9am to 7pm on Sunday.

"To help passengers, 10 additional buses will be operated between Tambaram and Pallavaram. Also, 20 additional buses will be operated from T Nagar and 20 additional buses will be operated from the Broadway bus stand," the release said.

The MTC will operate additional buses based on requirements on the day.

Measures have been taken to monitor the operations by deploying officers in bus stands.