Special medical camps under way in flood-hit areas: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: Special medical camps are being organised at the flood-hit areas in the State to prevent people from contagious diseases, said State Minister K Nehru here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the upcoming Integrated Bus Terminal at Panjapur in Tiruchy, the Minister KN Nehru said, the government is very particular in safeguarding the people from diseases.

Though the recent rains had created damage, the people were swiftly evacuated and lodged in the relief camps.

“Similarly, special medical camps have been organised in the flood-hit areas across the State to prevent people from getting infected. We have ensured adequate stocks of medicines and the medical staff in the camps which safeguard the people from contagious diseases,” said the Minister.

Stating that the construction work of IBT in Panjapur has been going on in a fast-track mode, Nehru said, the government is very particular about inaugurating the bus stand only when it possesses all facilities.

“We hope all the works for the IBT could be completed before Pongal and it would be inaugurated for public utility thereafter,” he said.

The Minister also inspected the ongoing IBT works, instructed the officials to complete the works on time and asked them not to give room for compromise in quality.