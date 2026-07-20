Special Mass in honour of Mother Scholastica

KANNIYAKUMARI: A special thanksgiving Mass will be held at 6 pm on July 22 at St Our Lady of Snows Church, Pattarivilai, in Kanniyakumari district, to mark the recognition of Mother Scholastica as a Servant of God, the first formal stage in the Catholic Church’s canonisation process.
The announcement was made by Sr Amudha Theos, Superior of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Congregation, during a press conference at Pattarivilai on Sunday (July 19).
The thanksgiving Mass will be led by Kuzhithurai Diocese Bishop Albert Anastas and attended by priests, religious sisters and devotees.