Special fingerprint verification camp at ration shops across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A special camp to complete fingerprint-based Aadhaar verification for ration card beneficiaries will be held at fair price shops across Tamil Nadu today. The drive will not be organised in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where by-elections are scheduled.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the special camp will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm. Ration card holders who have not yet completed fingerprint verification have been urged to use the opportunity and complete the process.
The exercise is being carried out under the National Food Security Act, 2013, to verify Aadhaar details of beneficiaries covered under Priority Household (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration cards.
All beneficiaries whose names are linked to electronic family cards have been advised to complete the Aadhaar-based biometric verification.
Fingerprint verification has been under way since October 2023, with arrangements made to ensure that family members can complete the process without inconvenience.
So far, 96.21 per cent of priority ration card beneficiaries have completed fingerprint verification.
The special camp has been organised with the objective of completing the fingerprint verification process for all eligible beneficiaries.
Those who have not yet registered their fingerprints at ration shops have been requested to visit their respective fair price shops today and complete the verification.