Special fever ward opened in Rajiv Gandhi GH to tackle rising fever cases

CHENNAI: Owing to the heavy inflow of fever cases during the monsoon season, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has set up a special fever ward to treat people with various fever related illnesses.

Chennai and it's surrounding areas are seeing a spike in the number of fever cases following the recent rains so the government hospital has set up a ward with 50 beds to treat people with viral fever, dengue, respiratory infections and vector borne diseases.

According to a Maalai malar report, doctors said that though most of these patients avail outpatient treatment, the influenza cases are expected to prevail until December.

Inaugurating the special fever clinic on Thursday, RGGGH Dean Dr Theranirajan said that the ward with 50 beds will be monitored round-the-clock with doctors and nurses.

"Currently patients are being treated in 15 different wards and the number of beds will be increased as per demand," he said.