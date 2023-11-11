Special facilities provided to ruling party person in Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Amar Prasad Reddy, state president of the youth development and sports cell of the BJP, on Saturday alleged that special facilities were being provided to a prison inmate belonging to the ruling party in Puzhal Prison.

Amar Prasad, who was released on bail this morning after his arrest in many cases over three weeks ago, said, "Did they take me to the medical center in the prison once during the 22 days? Judge ordered the prison authorities to provide me medical assistance. Something is happening in the medical center in prison II of Puzhal Central Prison."

Wondering if the prison superintendent would release a white paper report on the issue, Mr Reddy asked, "Why are four cops always stationed there? I was told that the doctor's room has been partitioned. Who is living in the room? Is a ghost living there? I cannot accept that a ruling party person lodged there for looting people's money is being provided with so many facilities there."

State minister (without portfolio) Senthil Balaji is currently in Puzhal prison in connection with the money laundering case related to the transport job scam dating back to the 2011-16 AIADMK regime.

Adding that it was not about his being denied the facilities in the prison, the released BJP functionary said, "What is happening at the medical centre? Special facilities are being provided in it. Why didn't the doctor visit me?" "An ambulance visits the medical center and leaves, but there is no one in the ambulance. A car follows the ambulance. I think someone is leaving in the car. I don't know who. Is the prison DGP ready to release the CCTV footage of the same?" he asked.

Ganja is peddled, supplied to inmates in Puzhal

Threatening to meet the law minister and National Human Rights Commission in this regard, he alleged, "I challenge, are they ready to take dope test for all 2,900 inmates in Puzhal prison. I ask this because Ganja is being supplied inside prison. I have personally seen. Prisoners who return from court hide ganja in their anus and peddle it in."

Accusing prison officials of advising him not to discredit minister Udhayanidhi Stalin or speak about Chief Minister M K Stalin or not involve in the yatra of BJP state president K Annamalai, Amar Prasad said that the BJP would defeat DMK and form government in 2026.