Special express trains for Puja holidays: check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced operation of special trains from Chennai Central to Bhubaneswar and Santragachi to clear extra rush of passengers during Durga Pooja festival.

Train no 06073 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Weekly Festival Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs on 23rd, 30th October; 06th November (Mondays) and reach Bhubaneswar at 18.30 hrs the next day (3 Services).

Train no 06074 Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Festival Special Fare Special will leave Bhubaneswar 21.00 hrs on 24th, 31st October; 07th November (Tuesdays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 15.00 hrs the following day (3 Services).

The trains would consist of two AC tier-II, two AC tier-III, 12 Sleeper Class and two General Second Class Coaches and Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) each, a release issued by SR said.

Train no 06071 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Weekly Festival Special Fare Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23.45 hrs on 21st, 28th October; 04th November (Saturdays) and reach Santragachi at 03.45 hrs on the third day (3 Services)

Train no 06072 Santragachi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Festival Special Fare Special will leave Santragachi at 05.00 hrs on 23rd, 30th October; 06th November (Mondays) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11.00 hrs on the next day.

The trains would consist of 14 AC tier-III Economy, three Sleeper Class andt two General Second Class coaches and Luggage cum Brake Vans each.

Advance reservations for the trains are open from the Southern Railway end.