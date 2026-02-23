Special drive: TNPDCL detects 81 power theft cases, collects Rs 96.44 lakh

According to TNPDCL, a compensation amount of Rs 96.44 lakh was levied on the consumers found guilty of theft and violations. Of this, Rs 5.61 lakh was collected as compounding amount after the consumers admitted the offences and opted to avoid criminal proceedings. As the cases were compounded, no police complaints were registered.

The inspections were conducted by enforcement sub-divisions in Chennai North, Chennai West, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore North, Tirupur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Vellore and Villupuram, covering circles including Chennai West, Coimbatore North, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Theni and Cuddalore.