    Special darshan at Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy temple cancelled on specific days, check details

    The special darshan will be unavailable on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, effective from today, added Thanthi TV report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 March 2025 9:12 AM IST
     Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur (X)

    CHENNAI: In a bid to manage the surge in devotees during the summer season, the administration of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchendur has announced the cancellation of special darshan services on three specific days of the week.

    The decision has been taken to reduce the long waiting times faced by devotees during the peak summer months.

