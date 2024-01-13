Special court sends three youths to 10 years jail in drug trafficking case

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced three youths to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking narcotic drugs. The case was heard by the special court constituted under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, on September 13, 2020 the Royapettah police station received a secret information about narcotic drug trafficking. Based on the information, a team of police went to the Lloyds road, Chennai and monitored suspicious activities.

On suspicion the police team intercepted an auto and enquired the three youths, Vijay Dinesh, Geethan and Ganesh who were travelling in the auto.

Later, the police found 25 kilograms of Ganja, a narcotic drug, concealed in gunny bags. Hence, the police arrested all the accused under various sections of NDPS Act, 1985.

However the accused pleaded not guilty. Defense counsel contended that the prosecution failed to produce independent witness and there was 72 hours delay in sending the sample of seized contraband to the laboratory. Hence, the counsel sought to set all the accused at liberty.

However the court found all the accused guilty under 8 (c), 20 (b) (ii) c of NDPS Act and 235 (2) of CrPC. The court imposed 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs. 1 lakh each as a fine.