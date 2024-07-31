Special court grants conditional bail for YouTuber Savukku Shankar

MADURAI: Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai on Monday evening granted conditional bail for the jailed YouTuber Savukku Shankar. Amid tight security, he was produced before the court. Earlier, the YouTuber was accused of possessing ganja and the Palanichettipatti police in Theni district on May 4, booked Shankar and two of his associates under the NDPS Act. On that day, a special team of police from Coimbatore arrested Shankar in Theni after he was charged with passing derogatory remarks against women cops. The counsel on behalf of the petitioner stated that Shankar was imprisoned for over 80 days and investigation into the possession of ganja was also over. Citing these, the counsel demanded the court to grant him bail. However, the State government counsel raised objections. After the hearing, Special Court Judge M Chenkamalaselvan granted him bail on the condition that he should put his signature daily in the morning and the evening, until further order.