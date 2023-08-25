Special court extends Senthilbalaji's custody

CHENNAI: The special court for MP/MLAs, on Friday, extended jailed minister Senthilbalaji's judicial custody till August 28.



Minister Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by enforcement directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was produced through Video Conference from Puzhal Central Prison, before Judge Sivakumar of the special court for MP/MLA at Chennai.

The judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till August 28 and instructed the jail authorities to produce Senthilbalaji physically on August 28 for further proceedings.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Senthilbalaji under PMLA for cash for jobs scam, on June 14.

Later, the Supreme Court allowed the ED to take Senthilbalaji into custody to question him. After 5 days of marathon questioning, he was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted the charge sheet and documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

After the perusal of the documents, the sessions court transferred the case to the special court for MP/MLAs.